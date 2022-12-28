Making news
Vietjet offers more options to explore Kazakhstan with new route from Nha Trang
Passengers can purchase tickets flying with Vietjet between Vietnam and Kazakhstan at the website www.vietjetair.com, Vietjet Air mobile app or at Vietjet’s worldwide official ticket offices and agents. A 20% off promotion for all international routes is available every Monday along with free payment fees when booking and paying via Vietjet SkyClub.
With the new route, people and tourists can easily visit the iconic architecture presenting nomadic culture and Central Asian spirit including Bayterek tower, Khan Shatyr center, the Pyramid of Peace, Hazrat Sultan church in Kazakhstan, or enjoy the beautiful coastal Nha Trang city, with long with its long stretches of coastline and a unique Asian culinary culture, and from there continue to explore famous tourist destinations in Vietnam.
