US pledges support to Vietnam in just energy transition



At a meeting with Vietnamese Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference (COP27), Kerry said the US will boost cooperation with Vietnam and work together with the Southeast Asian nation to fulfill climate commitments.



For his part, Ha reiterated Vietnam’s commitment made at COP26 to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and stressed that the country is rolling out comprehensive measures in energy transition to complete the target.



However, he said, ensuring energy security to serve economic development and reducing greenhouse gas emissions at the same time require international support in terms of both resources and technology.



The two sides compared notes on ways and solutions to cope with climate change and limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius as set in the Paris Agreement on climate change.



The COP27 is taking place in Egypt from November 6-18./.