US chipmaker urged to help Vietnam develop AI, semiconductor hub

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung (fourth from right) and delegates pose for a group photo at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)



Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung called on US chipmaker Qualcomm to join Vietnam’s efforts in developing an AI and semiconductor hub while receiving Jilei Hou, Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., in Hanoi on April 16.

The Vietnamese Deputy PM highly evaluated Qualcomm’s acquisition of part of Movian AI of Vingroup, affirming that the firm’s decision to make a large and long-term investment in Vietnam is both wise and well-founded.

He said Vietnam boasts advantages for developing the AI and semiconductor industries, noting that the country already has a relatively strong ecosystem for the sector.

Vietnam is also making major investments in technology infrastructure and has ambitious plans for training human resources, he said, adding that with all the essential factors in place, the country holds a competitive edge that few other nations have.

Dung highly appreciated Qualcomm’s contributions to Vietnam in recent years, saying that the group is a partner that Vietnam pays special attention to and is eager to strengthen cooperation with. He stressed that Qualcomm's collaboration will help Vietnamese enterprises grow stronger.

He outlined three key expectations for Qualcomm, including research and development, human resource training, and support for Vietnamese businesses to join global value chains.

Dung unveiled Vietnam’s plans to train semiconductor and AI human resources, and called on Qualcomm to take part in these efforts. He suggested the group implement programmes that help young people access AI early - through initiatives like STEAM education - to contribute to Vietnam’s talent development. Additionally, he encouraged Qualcomm to provide specific support programmes for Vietnamese experts, startups, and enterprises to develop and integrate into the global value chains.

Vietnam aspires to become a regional and global hub for AI and semiconductors, and hopes that Qualcomm will help build and join hands with the Southeast Asian nation to realise this ambitious goal, he said.

The Deputy PM hoped that Qualcomm will soon position its strategy in Vietnam and become an important strategic partner of the country in the AI and semiconductor sectors.

According to Jilei, Qualcomm has two representative offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, along with its first research and development centre in Southeast Asia, which was established in Hanoi in 2020.

Notably, the group launched the Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge (QVIC), an annual programme aimed at incubating and supporting Vietnamese tech startups with financial, technical, business, and intellectual property assistance, he said.

Jilei introduced a plan to acquire Movian AI, highlighting Qualcomm’s strong commitment to nurturing talents for Vietnam, thereby creating contributing to the global development of artificial intelligence.

Regarding Dung's shared vision of making Vietnam a hub for AI and semiconductors in the region and the world, he stated that these are two of Qualcomm's strongest areas, and the group is ready to collaborate with Vietnamese businesses to turn this ambition into a reality./.