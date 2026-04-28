UNESCO reaffirms Non Nuoc Cao Bang as global geopark

Ban Gioc Waterfall is part of Non Nuoc Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark. (Photo: VNA)



A certificate award ceremony was held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on April 27 to honour 12 new global geoparks and 44 sites that passed revalidation, including Non Nuoc Cao Bang. This marks the second time UNESCO has organised such a ceremony for newly designated geoparks and, notably, the first time for revalidated sites.

Ambassador Nguyen Thi Van Anh, head of Vietnam's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, attended the ceremony in person to receive the certificate. Representatives from northern Cao Bang province, home to the heritage, joined the event online.



This is the second time the geopark has successfully passed UNESCO’s revalidation, earning the “Green Card” – the highest rating in the periodic review process – which extends its Global Geopark status for another four years.



The recognition followed a re-evaluation mission by UNESCO experts in June 2025 and a “Green Card” recommendation by the Global Geoparks Network Council in September 2025.



The renewed status reflects Cao Bang’s sustained efforts to preserve and promote geological, cultural and natural heritage while linking conservation with community livelihoods. It also underscores the province’s commitment to implementing UNESCO recommendations, advancing sustainable development and promoting its heritage internationally.



Ambassador Anh noted that UNESCO’s decision to formally honour revalidated geoparks highlights the organisation’s growing appreciation for the determination of countries and local communities in maintaining this prestigious designation. The event is particularly meaningful as 2026 marks 50 years since Vietnam joined UNESCO and commemorates five decades of cooperation between the two sides.



Nong Thi Tuyen, Deputy Director of the Cao Bang Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the continued recognition of the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark by UNESCO following its second revalidation is clear evidence of the province’s relentless efforts in preserving and promoting diverse heritage values, while linking conservation with sustainable development and improving livelihoods for local communities.



Building on these achievements, the locality will push ahead with key tasks for the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark in the coming period, focusing on strengthening the management, conservation and promotion of heritage values in tandem with environmental protection and sustainable development. Efforts will also be intensified to expand education and communication activities, develop sustainable tourism with equitable benefit-sharing for local communities, and invest in infrastructure, thereby advancing the geopark in line with the province’s 2025–2030 sustainable tourism development programme, said the official.



First recognised by UNESCO on April 12, 2018, the Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark spans more than 3,683 sq.km and features geological formations dating back over 500 million years. Covering 36 communes and wards, it is home to a rich collection of scenic landscapes and cultural and historical sites of national and international significance.



The latest recognition once again highlights the role of the Global Geoparks Network as an effective platform for international cooperation in promoting heritage conservation and sustainable development amid growing global environmental challenges./.