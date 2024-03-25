UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wraps up

Samuel Johansson from Sweden wins the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh’s Runabout GP1 event. (Photo: VNA)

A total of 55 riders from 26 countries took part in the competitions, bringing audiences unique, impressive and thrilling performances.



After a series of exciting and dramatic competitions, teams have set new records, earning admiration from the audiences and the sport's fans.

This is the first time such a speed water sports event has been held in Vietnam. Not only this year, Quy Nhon city will host the tournament for five years in a row from 2024 to 2028.

With an area of up to 5,000 ha and a width of nearly 4 km, Thi Nai lagoon in the city is considered an ideal place for aquabike and powerboat races./.