UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wraps up

The UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship 2024 wrapped up in Quy Nhon city, the central province of Binh Dinh on arch 24 after three days of competitions with impressive results.
  Samuel Johansson from Sweden wins the Grand Prix of Binh Dinh’s Runabout GP1 event. (Photo: VNA)  

A total of 55 riders from 26 countries took part in the competitions, bringing audiences unique, impressive and thrilling performances.

After a series of exciting and dramatic competitions, teams have set new records, earning admiration from the audiences and the sport's fans.

This is the first time such a speed water sports event has been held in Vietnam. Not only this year, Quy Nhon city will host the tournament for five years in a row from 2024 to 2028.

With an area of up to 5,000 ha and a width of nearly 4 km, Thi Nai lagoon in the city is considered an ideal place for aquabike and powerboat races./.

