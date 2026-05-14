Two Vietnamese-origin footballers granted Vietnamese citizenship

Two Vietnamese-origin footballers, Ngo Dang Khoa and Le Giang Patrik, who are currently playing for Ho Chi Minh City Police FC, have been granted Vietnamese citizenship. Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Justice on May 13 presented the State President’s decisions granting Vietnamese citizenship to two Vietnamese-origin footballers who are currently playing for the Ho Chi Minh City Police Football Club.

​The recipients are Ngo Dang Khoa (known as Khoa Ngo), an Australian national, and Le Giang Patrik, a Slovak national.

Born in 1992, Patrik was trained in Europe and has played in Vietnam since 2023. The 1.88m goalkeeper is currently the first choice for this position at the Ho Chi Minh City Police FC and is expected to make long-term contributions to Vietnamese football.

​Meanwhile, Khoa Ngo, born in 2006, joined the club in January 2026 and has stood out for his pace, technique and attacking ability. He scored four goals in the 2025–2026 V-League and National Cup season.

​Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Van Vu, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Justice, congratulated the two players on officially becoming Vietnamese citizens. He described the event as an important milestone not only for the players and their families, but also for a country with rich historical and cultural traditions that treasures humanitarian values.

​According to the official, the players’ decision to live and work long-term in Vietnam reflects their trust and desire to contribute to the country’s development. He expressed confidence that the new citizens will continue to integrate into the community, contribute positively to national sports, and help strengthen friendship between Vietnam and international partners.

​Patrik said he was emotional after officially becoming a Vietnamese citizen after many years of waiting, and affirmed his wish to devote to Vietnamese football in the future.

​The move reflects a growing trend among domestic clubs to seek and create favourable conditions for players of Vietnamese origin to return and play professionally in Vietnam.

​In recent years, Vietnamese football has welcomed several Vietnamese-origin players, including Nguyen Filip, Dang Van Lam and Cao Pendant Quang Vinh, helping improve professional standards and expand options for the national teams./.