Making news
Traditional celebration of Doan Ngo Festival replicated
During the Later Le Dynasty (1533 - 1789), kings hosted a ritual to give fans to all the mandarins during the Doan Ngo Festival in summer.
With the hot weather surrounding Doan Ngo Festival, the ritual to give fans to all the mandarins showed the king's special care for the mandarins.
This year, the organising board displayed a 2.4m-sized royal fan from 1503 with a poem written by King Le Hien Tong inscribed on the fan along with the display of some replica fans for kings, queens and mandarins.
The exhibition space also introduces visitors to the unique customs of Doan Ngo Festival. On the occasion, Professor of History Le Van Lan and Culinary Artist Pham Thi Anh Tuyet talked about old customs and old trays on Doan Ngo Festival.
This year’s Doan Ngo Festival falls on June 3./.