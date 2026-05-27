Top Vietnamese leader's visit holds historic significance in Vietnam-Philippines ties: Ambassador

Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III grants an interview to the Vietnam News Agency. Photo: VNA

The upcoming state visit to the Philippines by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his spouse and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation carries a historic significance for relations between the Philippines and Vietnam, according to Philippine Ambassador to Vietnam Francisco Noel R. Fernandez III.



This marks the first visit to the Philippines by a General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, and consequently the first official meeting between the top leaders of the two countries, the ambassador said in an interview to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the visit.



Taking place as the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, the visit, from May 31 - June 1, offers both sides an opportunity to review the past five decades of cooperation while shaping a shared vision for relations over the next 50 years and beyond, he said.



According to the ambassador, discussions are expected to cover a broad range of areas, including trade, culture, security cooperation, ASEAN coordination and collaboration at multilateral forums such as the United Nations.



Reflecting on achievements in bilateral cooperation, the diplomat highlighted growing people-to-people exchanges, noting that around 430,000 Filipino tourists visited Vietnam, while 33,500 Vietnamese tourists travelled to the Philippines.



He said direct air routes linking Philippine cities with Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang have significantly boosted connectivity, with the Philippines encouraging Vietnamese airlines to launch more routes.



In education, increasing numbers of Filipino students are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Vietnam, while Vietnamese students are travelling to the Philippines for internships and academic exchanges.



On security cooperation, the ambassador cited recent exchanges between the Philippine Coast Guard and the Vietnam Coast Guard as evidence of expanding ties. Vietnamese defence officers are also expected to attend English-language training courses in the Philippines this year, while Vietnam is organising Vietnamese-language courses for Philippine military personnel.



Economic cooperation has also expanded strongly, with major Philippine corporations investing in food, renewable energy, infrastructure and water supply projects in Vietnam. Fernandez III noted that Vietnamese partners are increasingly interested in Philippine expertise in international port operations and infrastructure management.



In culture, he said Filipino audiences will, for the first time, enjoy Vietnam’s traditional water puppetry performances at Intramuros during the visit.



Regarding ASEAN cooperation, he stressed that both countries are dynamic middle powers with complementary strengths rather than competing interests.



The diplomat noted Vietnam’s contributions to ASEAN economic discussions and the Philippines’ maritime expertise, including Manila’s proposal to establish an ASEAN maritime centre.



Both countries also share strong interests in promoting the blue economy and sustainable maritime development, creating broad opportunities for cooperation in marine resources, shipping and environmental sustainability, he added.



On trade and investment prospects, the ambassador said a bilateral business forum will be held during the visit, bringing together enterprises from both countries to explore new areas of cooperation.



He highlighted the success of many Philippine firms in Vietnam, including Jollibee Foods Corporation, where the fast-food chain now operates 233 outlets and plans to expand to 300 by the end of the year.



He also praised Vingroup for introducing electric vehicles to the Philippine market amid growing demand for green transportation solutions.



The diplomat noted that many major Philippine corporations are showing their strong interest in the Vietnamese market, while Vietnamese businesses are actively seeking Philippine partners in recognition of their expertise and experience in specific sectors.



Vietnamese companies have also expressed interest in partnering with Philippine firms with expertise in operating international ports. If discussions yield positive outcomes, more international ports in Vietnam could in the future be developed and operated under joint ventures between businesses from the two countries.



The ambassador emphasised that there remains substantial room for economic cooperation between Vietnam and the Philippines, particularly in sectors involving major corporations. Large-scale investment partnerships would help establish a more sustainable and long-term foundation for bilateral cooperation than short-term trade activities, which are often more vulnerable to shifts in consumer preferences, he said.



Looking ahead, Fernandez III said both countries are expected to target increasing bilateral trade from the current 8.3 billion USD to more than 10 billion USD, while expanding cooperation into emerging areas such as the blue economy and sustainable marine resource management.



People-to-people exchanges and trade are expected to continue growing, he held, adding that the Philippines encourage Vietnamese airlines to increase flight frequencies to Manila and expand services to other destinations across the Philippines. The number of Philippine visitors travelling to Vietnam, as well as Vietnamese tourists visiting the Philippines, is expected to keep rising. Cultural similarities and a shared passion for marine tourism will further drive travel and exchanges between the two countries.



He also emphasised the importance of educational cooperation, saying Vietnamese and Filipino students studying abroad would become “ambassadors” for bilateral ties, helping ensure long-term and sustainable development of relations between the two countries./.