Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Thailand’s Udon Thani

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani province. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation on May 27 offered incense and flowers in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani, as part of his three-day official visit to Thailand.



In a solemn atmosphere, the top Vietnamese leader, his spouse, and members of the delegation observed a minute of silence in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, a genius leader, a great teacher of the Vietnamese revolution, a national liberation hero, and an eminent cultural figure.



After the incense-offering ceremony, General Secretary and President Lam visited the simple thatched house preserving memories of the late leader’s revolutionary activities in Thailand during 1928–1929. He wrote in the memorial guestbook and presented books and documents about President Ho Chi Minh to the management board of the site.



In the guestbook, the top Vietnamese leader expressed his emotion at visiting the memorial site and highly appreciated the efforts of the Vietnamese community in Thailand in preserving and upgrading the complex. He commended the community for upholding solidarity, preserving the Vietnamese language and national cultural identity, and fostering friendship between the people of Vietnam and Thailand.



He stressed that the memorial site is not only a historical and cultural landmark of special significance to the Vietnamese community in Thailand, but also a vivid symbol of the close bonds between the two peoples over decades.



The top Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that overseas Vietnamese in Thailand will continue promoting patriotism, making greater contributions to the homeland, and serving as an important bridge for friendship and cooperation between the two countries.



On the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, General Secretary and President Lam and his spouse planted a commemorative tree at the site to promote the spirit of studying and following the late leader’s teachings.



The Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Udon Thani preserves memories of a period of President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary activities in Thailand from 1928 to 1929. During his stay in Udon Thani, he lived closely with the local Vietnamese community, organised political activities, and mobilised support for Vietnam’s struggle for national independence.

The site has been developed into a historical learning centre and museum with contributions from the local Vietnamese community. It has become a popular destination welcoming tens of thousands of visitors each year and stands as a symbol of the enduring friendship between Vietnam and Thailand./.