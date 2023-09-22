Top Vietnamese, Bangladeshi legislators hold talks

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held talks with Speaker of Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) of Bangladesh Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in Dhaka on September 21, following the welcome ceremony.



Chairman Hue is on a Bangladesh visit from September 21-23, the first by the top Vietnamese legislator at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.



Hue congratulated Bangladesh on its recent achievements, especially the more than 7% increase in GDP during the 2021-2022 fiscal year, its position as the world's second largest exporter of apparel products and a role model in building green factories.



Both leaders expressed appreciation for the traditional friendship between the two countries, with two-way trade reaching 1.5 billion USD last year. Bangladesh has been the second biggest trade partner of Vietnam in South Asia.



They agreed to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels and via the State, Government, parliamentary and people-to-people exchange channels; step up the implementation of bilateral mechanisms, particularly the Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation. Hue also commended the recent establishment of the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Association.



Hailing Bangladesh as a promising market with a population of nearly 170 million, Hue suggested more favourable conditions for Vietnam to expand its exports to the South Asian country, particularly those of Vietnam’s strength such as agricultural machinery, raw materials, household appliances, electronics, and processed agro-fishery products. He also proposed increasing cooperation in Halal food.



Chaudhury spoke highly of the organisation of the policy and law forum to boost bilateral economic, trade and investment ties.

She called on the Vietnamese firms to explore the market and invest in Bangladesh, especially in the special economic zones recently opened under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's initiative. This would further facilitate Bangladesh's exports, including pharmaceuticals, ceramics, and leather and footwear, contributing to a more balanced trade, she said.



The host took note of Hue’s proposals regarding Bangladesh's sending of students and scholars to Vietnamese universities and the establishment of branches of reputable international universities in Vietnam. She also encouraged the signing of contracts for tour packages to Vietnam and Bangladesh, as well as strengthening of air connectivity by encouraging airlines to open direct flights or connect via third countries.



The two leaders were pleased to announce the establishment of the Vietnam-Bangladesh Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group and the Bangladesh-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, contributing to further enhancing exchanges and experience sharing among parliamentarians from both countries.



NA Chairman Hue proposed that Bangladesh offer all possible support to the Vietnamese people in the country, who serve as goodwill ambassadors between the two countries.



On global and regional issues of shared concern, host and guest vowed to continue working closely together at multilateral forums, especially the UN and mechanisms led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). They noted that both Vietnam and Bangladesh are members of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 tenure, which presents opportunities to share views and boost cooperation in issues of mutual interest, including climate change and human rights.



At the end of the talks, they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two legislatures and witnessed the signing of a MoU on cooperation between the two legislature offices.



On the occasion, Hue invited the host to visit Vietnam in her convenient time. She accepted the invitation with pleasure./.