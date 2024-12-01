Top legislator begins official visit to Singapore

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and his spouse Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, along with a high-ranking delegation of the Vietnamese legislature, arrived in Singapore on December 1 afternoon, beginning an official visit to the country.



The delegation was greeted at Changi Airport by member of the Singaporean Parliament Wan Rizal, who is also member of the Singapore - Southeast Asia Parliamentary Friendship Group; Director-General of Southeast Asia Directorate II under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore Loy Hui Chen; Singaporean parliamentary officials; and Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung.



Singapore remains a key partner of Vietnam in the region. Since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1973 and the strategic partnership in 2013, the bilateral relations have grown robustly across all channels - Party, government, parliament, and people-to-people exchange.

In recent years, the bilateral legislative ties have been maintained and grown positively both bilaterally and multilaterally. During the Vietnam visit of former Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin in May 2022, the two sides signed a cooperation agreement, laying a solid foundation for further strengthening cooperation between the two legislatures.



Recently, on the sidelines of the 45th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-45) in Laos, the Vietnamese top legislator had a meeting with Singapore's Parliament Speaker Seah Kian Peng to discuss bilateral cooperation across all channels and sectors, including the legislative bodies. They agreed to strengthen cooperation, enhance delegation exchanges at all levels, and support each other's stances at regional and global multilateral forums.



In addition, delegation exchange activities and interactions between parliamentarians, especially young and female lawmakers, have significantly contributed to promoting the legislative ties, and providing momentum to further deepen the Vietnam-Singapore Strategic Partnership.



Man is scheduled to hold talks and meetings with top leaders of Singapore, receive representatives from leading Singaporean corporations investing and doing business in Vietnam, and visit the Vietnamese Embassy and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the country.



The visit holds significance, aiming to implement Vietnam's foreign policy and enhance cooperative ties between the Vietnamese NA and Singapore’s Parliament, thus strengthening the Strategic Partnership, as well as the friendship and effective, substantive cooperation between the two countries across all fields./.