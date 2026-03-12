Top legislator asked for thorough preparations for NA, People’s Council election

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting. Photo: VNA

National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man has requested subcommittees of the National Election Council to stay highly vigilant in the final days before the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Council at all levels for the 2026 – 2031 tenure, aiming to ensure a democratic, lawful, safe election and a true nationwide festival of the people.



Chairing a meeting with the subcommittees on March 12 to review preparations for the election, NA Chairman Man, who is also NEC Chairman, highlighted the special importance of the political event, saying that it demonstrates the people’s right to exercise their democratic power by directly choosing qualified representatives to the legislative body and People’s Councils at all levels.



With only three days left before voters head to the polls on March 15, the top legislator described the election as a particularly important political event and a major national occasion that demonstrates the people’s right to exercise their democratic power by directly choosing qualified representatives to the NA and People’s Councils at all levels.



He acknowledged and highly valued the responsibility, proactive spirit and considerable efforts of the NA’s bodies, the NEC’s subcommittees, ministries, sectors and local authorities in preparing for the election.



Noting that the period leading up to the election day is decisive for the success of the entire process, the top legislator cautioned that even a small mistake in organisation or implementation could affect the credibility of the election and public confidence.



The NA Chairman called on the subcommittees to remain vigilant, stay focused and promptly address any emerging issues to ensure the election is conducted in a democratic, lawful and safe manner.



Relevant agencies were asked to continue reviewing all aspects of election preparations. The NEC’s subcommittees and office should closely coordinate with localities to examine every stage of the process, from voter and candidate lists to election materials, facilities at polling stations and the organisation of each election team.



Special attention should be given to remote and mountainous areas, border and island localities, early voting sites and places facing difficult conditions, Chairman Man said.



The NA Chairman also called for ensuring absolute security and safety for the election, urging authorities to maintain order at polling stations, promptly handle emerging issues, and counter false and distorted information circulating online and prevent hostile forces from exploiting the election to cause instability.



Media agencies were urged to further step up communications on the significance and importance of the election, helping foster public confidence, and enabling voters to better understand their rights and responsibilities.



He also requested thorough preparations for monitoring and reporting during the election day. He said that the NEC’s office must coordinate closely with relevant bodies to establish a nationwide system for tracking and updating information and compiling election results.



The NA Chairman ordered agencies and organisations across the political system, from central to local levels, to maintain close coordination and the highest sense of responsibility to ensure the successful organisation of the election./.