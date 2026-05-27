Top leader urges Hanoi to accelerate reforms, innovation for stronger development

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the meeting with the Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee on May 26. Photo: VNA

The inspection delegation reviewed the implementation of the two-tier local administration model, solutions to achieve growth targets under the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, the enforcement of Politburo Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on science – technology development, innovation and national digital transformation, and the evaluation and classification of the quality of Party organisations and officials.Addressing the event, the top leader said Hanoi has seriously implemented the Party and State’s guidelines and achieved important initial results across the inspected areas. He noted that the capital city has introduced innovations in leadership, governance and implementation methods while successfully handling difficult and unprecedented tasks in a methodical manner.However, he stressed that Hanoi must not become complacent with initial achievements, noting that current results remain foundational and are not yet truly sustainable or comprehensive. The inspected issues are all new and difficult, requiring major reforms with broad impacts on the entire local political system and development model, he said.Regarding the two-tier local administration model, General Secretary and President Lam acknowledged Hanoi’s efforts and encouraging initial outcomes, but urged the city to take the lead in building a modern urban governance model based on digital administration and data governance, reduce cumbersome administrative procedures and formalistic meetings, and pay special attention to improving the quality of grassroots civil servants and enhancing the efficiency of commune-level administrations.The Standing Board of the Hanoi Party Committee was requested to promptly address shortcomings identified during inspections, particularly uneven quality among grassroots personnel and limited advisory, governance and digital transformation capacity among some cadres.The leader welcomed Hanoi’s growth ambition of at least 11%, above the national target, saying it demonstrates the capital’s pioneering role. However, he stressed, such a goal cannot be attained under the old growth model and outdated approaches.He called on the city to swiftly implement Politburo Resolution No. 02, the revised Capital Law and the Hanoi Master Plan with a 100-year vision. Alongside economic development, it should pay greater attention to social welfare, public health and housing policies, especially social and rental housing projects for low-income groups, so that no one is left behind.Hanoi was also asked to push ahead with building a "socialist commune, ward model" with detailed criteria and standards to ensure it is truly an exemplar of urban infrastructure, social governance and living standards, and a liveable city for all Vietnamese, so that such a model could be expanded to other localities.Regarding the implementation of Resolution 57, he noted science – technology and innovation activities have yet to create products with strong spillover effects, and that digital transformation remains fragmented, with disconnected data systems persisting in some places.The General Secretary and President stressed that the core spirit of Resolution 57 is to transform the development model to one based on science – technology, innovation and digital transformation, rather than merely purchasing equipment or digitising documents.Hanoi, he said, has all the conditions needed to become the country’s leading innovation hub, but this requires stronger reforms, innovative mindset and bold pilot mechanisms.He stressed the need to reform the evaluation and classification of officials, ensuring assessments are based on performance efficiency, measurable outcomes and public satisfaction. Officials performing well must be recognised and promoted while those failing to meet requirements should be promptly replaced.The leader also emphasised the importance of taking immediate actions following the inspection./.