Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. Photo: VNA

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 25 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee, calling for bold reforms to transform the central coastal city into a major growth pole of the country and a competitive, modern seaside metropolis in the region.



General Secretary and President Lam acknowledged Da Nang city’s efforts in maintaining stability and sustaining growth momentum despite the simultaneous implementation of multiple complex and transitional tasks.



However, he stressed that the coming period will pose greater challenges, with Da Nang expected to pursue double-digit growth amid global uncertainties. This requires a fundamental transformation in development mindset and a rapid upgrade of the growth model toward modernisation, innovation, digital transformation, and green development, while strengthening internal capacity, infrastructure readiness, energy security, and supply chain resilience.



The top leader underscored the central importance of building a clean and strong Party organisation and political system, enhancing leadership capacity, discipline, and implementation effectiveness. He called for the continued, comprehensive implementation of the Party's resolutions, conclusions and regulations, closely linking Party-building efforts with tangible governance outcomes, quality public services, and a spirit of daring to think big, act bold, and take responsibility for the common good.



A key priority, he noted, is improving the effectiveness of the two-tier local administration system to ensure it is leaner, more efficient, and more responsive by refining institutional functions, decentralisation mechanisms, and resource allocation, while addressing imbalances in staffing and capacity across levels.



The General Secretary and President emphasised the need to enhance the quality of grassroots personnel, attract high-caliber talents, and establish mechanisms to protect and encourage officials who pursue innovations and reforms.



Digital transformation was identified as a critical enabler, with a focus on data integration, upgrading information technology infrastructure, and streamlining administrative processes in the digital environment. The ultimate measure of success is better service delivery to people and businesses, he stressed.



General Secretary and President Lam called for a strong shift in planning mindset, with master planning positioned as a leading tool for development rather than a fragmented or reactive exercise. He urged the city to reorganise its development space with a long-term, integrated, and modern vision, clearly identifying growth corridors, priority zones, and key projects; prevent speculative distortions; and ensure transparency in land use.



Da Nang’s planning, he said, must reflect the vision of a modern coastal city driven by innovation, high technology, and a competitive marine economy, balancing economic, social, environmental, and strategic security objectives.



The top leader also highlighted the need for high but sustainable and high-quality growth. The city’s target of over 11% growth in 2026 demonstrates strong determination, but must be supported by well-defined growth scenarios, clear economic pillars, effective capital mobilisation, and improved public investment efficiency. The new growth model should be anchored in productivity, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources, alongside stronger support for the private sector.



Strategic infrastructure development, particularly digital and innovation infrastructure, was identified as a cornerstone of the next development phase. Priority projects include logistics hubs, seaports, airports, urban rail systems, and high-tech zones, all aimed at expanding development space and enhancing regional connectivity.



At the same time, the leader emphasised the need for balanced development, ensuring harmony between economic growth and cultural, social, and environmental progress. Da Nang must continue improving social security, reducing poverty sustainably, expanding access to housing, education, and healthcare, and promoting inclusive development that leaves no one behind, particularly in disadvantaged and ethnic minority areas.



Given its strategic location, he stressed that all development policies must be aligned with national defence, security, and social stability, strengthen public trust and foster a safe and favourable environment for long-term investment.



General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness./.