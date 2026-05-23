Top leader pledges favourable conditions for US tech firms to invest in Vietnam

The meeting between Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, in Hanoi on May 22. Photo: VNA

At a reception in Hanoi on May 22 for David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the company on its recent successes and praised its performance in Vietnam, pointing to its positive contributions to the Southeast Asian country's development as well ass Vietnam – US relations.



Vietnam considers the US one of its most important partners, he said, expressing his wish that the bilateral relationship will continue to grow in line with the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with economic, trade and investment ties as the main engine and sci-tech cooperation as a new breakthrough.

The top leader noted that Vietnam is accelerating the push for a transparent legal framework, underscoring the importance of intellectual property protection and creating favourable conditions for investment and trade by hi-tech firms, in the spirit of fostering development linked to a growth model driven by sci-tech.

He suggested Amazon further leverage its strengths and positive track record in Vietnam and continue serving as an important partner in following the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on breakthroughs in sci-tech, innovation and digital transformation, making practical contributions to data infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) and quality workforce training in Vietnam.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) receives Senior Vice President and Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon David Zapolsky in Hanoi on May 22. Photo: VNA

Zapolsky, in reply, affirmed that Vietnam has the potential to become a leading technology nation in the region, with broad cooperation opportunities in areas of Amazon’s strength, including cloud computing, AI and big data.

On this occasion, Zapolsky expressed sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Party and State leaders for their support of Amazon’s operations over the past decade, voicing his confidence in Vietnam’s development potential and its clear strategic goals and policy directions.

He committed to long-term investment and readiness to partner with the country in building digital infrastructure and training its workforce, thereby contributing to Vietnam’s socio-economic development targets./.