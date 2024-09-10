Making news
Top leader of Laos begins state visit to Vietnam
General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, his spouse, and a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Party and State arrived in Hanoi on September 10 morning, starting a state visit to Vietnam from September 10-13.
The trip is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse.
Officials welcoming the delegation at Noi Bai International Airport included Politburo member and Permanent member of the CPV Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung; and member of the CPV Central Committee and Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan.
The visit is the second to Vietnam by General Secretary and President Sisoulith since the 11th National LPRP Congress in January 2021, and follows a state visit to Laos by To Lam as President of Vietnam in July 2024. It is a vivid demonstration of the great friendship, special solidarity, and faithful and pure relations between the two Parties, States, and people of Vietnam and Laos.
It takes place at a time when the two Parties and countries are strongly implementing the resolution of each Party and actively preparing for all-level congresses in the lead up to the national congresses of the CPV and the LPRP. Besides, the Vietnam - Laos relations are flourishing and have obtained numerous important achievements.
The trip is considered one of the significant milestones in the history of the bilateral ties, helping develop the two countries’ great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation to a new height in an increasingly effective and practical manner to secure prosperity for people in each country./.