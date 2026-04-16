Top leader meets Vietnamese community in Beijing, leaving strong impression on expatriates: students

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, his spouse Ngo Phuong Ly and delegates pose for a group photo. Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam, accompanied by his spouse, met with the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in Beijing on the occasion of his state visit to China from April 14-17, leaving a deep impression and drawing heartfelt responses from expatriates and students.

Hoang Dinh Thiet, a student at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said the meeting offered a striking impression of the top Party and State leader’s approachable and personable style.

Despite a packed schedule, the leader took time to listen attentively and inquire about the lives and aspirations of overseas Vietnamese, he said.

Thiet expressed his particular admiration for the development vision articulated by the Vietnamese leader. Education and sci-tech were identified as key pillars to bolster national strength and global standing amid deepening integration.



He pointed to China’s high-speed rail network as a compelling demonstration of how sci-tech advances can shorten geographical distances, boost trade and elevate living standards. This also offers a valuable experience for Vietnam to draw on in its development process, he said.

According to him, the message to younger generations was clear. Vietnamese students abroad should look beyond merely securing jobs. Instead, they must cultivate bold entrepreneurial ambitions, think on a larger scale and actively generate value for society.

Amid extensive integration, access to advanced knowledge and technology opens up numerous opportunities. True success, he noted, lies not just in landing stable employment but in the ability to create jobs and lead others. The meeting, he added, inspired his motivation and confidence in Vietnam’s future trajectory.

From a business standpoint, Vu Hoang Thanh Loan, Director of the Lacina international import-export firm, said she felt honoured to attend the reception for Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.



Loan was particularly moved by the delegation’s intense and highly productive schedule right after landing in Beijing, including a ride aboard China’s modern high-speed train to Xiong’an New Area and attendance at the Vietnam-China Forum on Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation Cooperation.

These activities, she said, reflected the Vietnamese leadership’s clear strategic vision and firm resolve to place education and high technology at the core of national development in the coming period.

“We hope that on Vietnam’s path toward building a strong and prosperous nation, the Vietnamese community abroad will contribute in practical ways, though modest, driven by a deep attachment to the homeland”, she said./.