Top leader attends 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906 – 2026) in Ha Tinh province on April 21, 2026. Photo: VNA

Authorities of the central province of Ha Tinh on April 21 held a ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap (April 24, 1906 – 2026), a steadfast communist, a key leader, an eminent predecessor, and a distinguished theorist of the Party and the Vietnamese revolution.



Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam stressed that the late Party chief’s revolutionary life stands as a noble symbol of a patriotic intellectual who early embraced the proletarian ideal and the path to national salvation charted by Nguyen Ai Quoc (a name used by late President Ho Chi Minh – the founder of modern Vietnam). He embodied sharp theoretical thinking, unwavering courage, and the integrity of a true communist, dedicating his entire life to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets delegates at the ceremony marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Ha Huy Tap in Ha Tinh province on April 21, 2026. Photo: VNA

Drawing on General Secretary Tap’s legacy and intellectual stature, the top leader called for the promotion of aspirations for national advancement, self-reliance, and creativity among the Vietnamese people in the new development era. He stressed that rapid and sustainable growth requires breakthroughs in science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and green transition, alongside the development of high-quality human resources and modern, synchronised infrastructure.