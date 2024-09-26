Making news
Top leader arrives in Cuba for state visit
The visit is made at the invitation of First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee (PCC) and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel Bermudez and his spouse.
The Vietnamese leader and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Politburo members Roberto Morales Ojeda, permanent member of the Secretariat of the PCC Central Committee; Alvaro Lopez Miera, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Cuba; Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, Minister of the Interior; and Emilio Lozada Garcia, head of the Foreign Affairs Department of the PCC Central Committee; along with Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen, among others.
This is Lam's first visit to Cuba in his capacity as Party General Secretary and State President. Cuba is also one of the first countries the Vietnamese top leader has visited.
It is taking place in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 65th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2025.
The visit serves as evidence of the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, which have consistently been viewed as a precious asset that the two Parties, States, and peoples have exerted their utmost efforts to nurture. It also shows that Vietnam attaches great importance to Cuba along with the latter’s position in its foreign policy.
Lam is scheduled to hold talks and have meetings with Cuba’s key leaders, pay floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and Cuban national hero Jose Martí, visit a number of economic establishments, and meet Cuban friends and young people of the two countries./.