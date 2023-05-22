“Top Chef Vietnam” to hit the airwaves next month





Co-organised by the VTV3 channel and TV Hub JSC, the show has the support of the Cuisine Culture Association and the Young Chief Association, among other units.



It is scheduled for 8:30 every Monday on the VTV3 channel, starting June 12, and expected to draw great audiences thanks to the attractiveness of local cuisine.



Le Hanh, CEO of TV Hub JSC, said “Top Chef” chronicles a competition between professional chefs, where they create world-class dishes, noting that the show has been run successfully in over 24 countries over the last 10 years.



With the participation of many talented chefs across the country, “Top Chef Vietnam” will bring Vietnamese cuisine to a new height, she said.



Sixteen chefs will be selected for the show, where they are expected to introduce the uniqueness of Vietnamese dishes. The winner of “Top Chef Vietnam” will receive 300 million VND (12,800 USD) and a scholarship to a prestigious culinary school, and also represent Vietnam at various international competitions.

Vietnamese cuisine has continuously climbed up in the world culinary rankings. TasteAtlas, a world-famous culinary website, ranked it as the 20th in the world. In late January 2023, the US travel magazine Travel and Leisure named Vietnam as the top culinary destination in Asia in their Bucket List Places in Asia 2023, especially for street food./.