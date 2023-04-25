Making news
Tan Thanh fishing village market a rendezvous for visitors to Quang Nam
Located on the coast of Tan Thanh, from a green market born during the most difficult period of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tan Thanh flea market has now created a place for cultural exchanges of indigenous people and tourists.
Currently, the market has from 70 to 100 stalls of people living in Quang Nam, Da Nang and neighbouring localities.
The beach-front market, held every Saturday and Sunday, is flooded with handicrafts, food & beverage, organic farm produce, costumes and folk dance performance from morning till late evening.
The Nguyen Phan Vinh street section, where the market takes place, is turned into stages for bands, dancers and mini-fashion shows for locals and foreigners, while various products from organic cuisine, recycled items, old furniture and second-hand belongings are displayed on stalls.
Since the weekend market was opened, Le Van Hung, a 54-year-old fisherman, began hosting night fishing tríp on bamboo coracles for tourists after working at a restaurant in Tan Thanh.
“I have retired from month-long sea trips due to my age, but still retained my fishing skills by hosting night fishing tours. Onshore fishing trips on small bamboo boats and fish net weaving will be interesting for tourists,” Hung said.
Tan Thanh is linked to An Bang beach – the most popular in Quang Nam among foreigners. It is emerging as a new fun zone for day and night entertainment near Hoi An ancient city - a UNESCO world heritage site./.