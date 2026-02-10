Tan Son Nhat airport expected to handle over 1,000 flights per day during Tet peak

Tan Son Nhat airport. Photo: VNA

This represents a 25% increase compared with regular flight schedules and a rise of around 7% over the same Tet period in 2025.Notably, during the two peak days ahead of Tet, the 26th and 27th days of the last lunar month, which fall on February 13 and 14, the airport is projected to operate up to 1,017 flights per day. Post-Tet peaks are expected on the 6th and 7th days of the first lunar month (February 22 and 23), with approximately 1,025 flights handled daily.The airport is currently coordinating closely with airlines and relevant agencies to complete the transition of domestic flights operated by Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines and Sun PhuQuoc Airways to the new passenger terminal T3. Meanwhile, Vietjet’s domestic flights will continue to operate at Terminal T1.The largest airport in Vietnam’s southern region has also rolled out biometric identification and authentication applications for boarding procedures, alongside installing clear signage at T3 entrances. These measures aim to enhance service quality and shorten processing times for passengers.Meanwhile, during the same Tet period from February 10 to 16, Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle more than 725,000 passengers, up 16% year on year, with 4,467 flights, an increase of 12%. The busiest day is forecast to be the 28th day of the last lunar month (February 15), with around 116,000 passengers and 674 flights.In the post-Tet phase, traffic at Noi Bai is projected to remain high, with approximately 737,000 passengers, up 12%, and 4,530 flights, up 15%. The peak day is expected on the 6th day of the Lunar New Year, when the airport may serve 117,200 passengers and 676 flights, the highest level ever recorded./.