Talks aim to ease regulatory challenges for seafood exports to US

Processing tra fish for export at a factory of the Sao Mai Group in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Trade Office in the US and the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) held talks with representatives from the US National Fisheries Institute (NFI) and industry experts and businesses on March 16 to address regulatory challenges for seafood exports to the US, especially the implementation of the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).



The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Seafood Expo North America in Boston, which brought together a large number of seafood companies, importers, distributors and industry organisations from many countries around the world.



Vietnamese officials updated participants on progress in meeting the MMPA’s compliance requirements, including the process of obtaining comparability findings for several Vietnamese fishing sectors.



Some fisheries are still undergoing assessment and need to provide additional documentation and data to meet technical standards set by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).



NFI’s representatives acknowledged Vietnam’s efforts to maintain direct dialogue with NOAA, including technical meetings to clarify aspects of fisheries management systems, monitoring mechanisms and measures to mitigate interactions with marine mammals.



NFI pointed out that one of the main challenges is the lack of long-term data on interactions between fishing activities and marine mammal species as several monitoring and management programs in Vietnam have only been introduced in recent years, meaning that comprehensive datasets required for NOAA’s evaluation are still being developed.



NFI urged Vietnam to continue strengthening data collection, including fishermen logbook systems, observer programmes and measures to reduce bycatch.



NFI also called for the establishment of a clearer roadmap of commitments with NOAA, including periodic reporting milestones on monitoring and data collection programs.



Stressing Vietnam’s role in the global seafood supply chain, NFI said that the country remains an important supplier to the US market.



Both sides agreed to enhance coordination ahead of further discussions with NOAA and other US agencies.



The Vietnam Trade Office and VASEP also plan to continue working with US industry associations and businesses to address technical barriers and facilitate seafood exports to the US.



The trade office also called for NFI’s support to Vietnam public consultations conducted by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) related to two Section 301 investigations concerning forced labour and systemic overcapacity.



Market boost



A number of Vietnamese seafood exporters participated in the Seafood Expo North America, including Ahfishco, Biendong Seafood, Clfish Corp, Godaco, Hai Nam, Hai Vuong, IDI Corp, Interfish, Khang An Foods, Mekong Seafood Connection, Minh Phu Seafood Corp, Navico, Sa Ky Foods, Seaspimex, Seavina, TBES, Thong Thuan, Vifoods JSC and Vinh Hoan Corp.



Their participation provides an opportunity to strengthen ties with existing import partners, monitor market trends and explore new cooperation opportunities, particularly in value-added seafood products and sustainably certified items, said Do Ngoc Hung, Vietnamese Trade Counsellor to the US.



With the US remaining one of Vietnam's key seafood export markets, the exhibition expo serves as an important platform for Vietnamese companies to demonstrate supply capacity and adaptability to evolving requirements in the global seafood supply chain.



The Seafood Expo North America 2026, held from March 15 to 17 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, is considered the largest seafood trade show in North America./.