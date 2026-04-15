Swiss–Vietnam dialogue advances cooperation in AI, fintech

Speakers at the Switzerland – Vietnam dialogue on artificial intelligence and financial technology in Zurich on April 13. Photo: VNA

A Switzerland – Vietnam dialogue on artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (fintech) built on trusted digital infrastructure took place on April 13 in Zurich, bringing together representatives from governments, financial institutions, technology firms and innovation ecosystems of both countries.

Co-organised by the Swiss–Viet Economic Forum (SVEF) and Rikkeisoft, a leading Vietnamese IT company providing software development, digital transformation, and AI solutions worldwide, the event focused on how to harness AI’s transformative potential in finance while ensuring trust, regulatory compliance and secure cross-border digital infrastructure.



Opening the dialogue, Ivo Sieber, Vice President of SVEF and former Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam, highlighted the urgency of addressing integration, compliance and data governance challenges as AI reshapes financial services. He stressed that trusted digital infrastructure is now a strategic necessity and reaffirmed SVEF’s role in fostering practical bilateral partnerships.



Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation and other international organisations in Geneva, underscored AI’s growing impact on global trade and economic growth. He noted that AI-related goods are becoming a key driver of global trade expansion and that digital transformation is also evident at the societal level, with a high AI adoption rate in Vietnam.



He added that AI governance has moved to the forefront of the global multilateral agenda, evolving from ethical principles to concrete regulatory frameworks and enforcement mechanisms. Recent international developments reflect a broad consensus on the need for a human-centred, inclusive and trustworthy digital future.

Chu Thu Hang, Chargé d’Affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Switzerland, highlighted the rapid growth of Vietnam’s fintech and digital economy. She noted that most financial institutions in Vietnam have adopted AI, with investment accelerating amid strong demand for digital banking and high smartphone penetration. She also stressed the need to further strengthen legal frameworks, infrastructure and cybersecurity to aid sustainable growth.



Providing industry insights, Son Bui, a representative of Rikkeisoft, shared practical experience in deploying AI in highly regulated financial environments, noting that the key challenge lies not in whether to adopt AI, but in how to implement it in line with regulatory expectations and stakeholder trust.



A panel discussion moderated by Samantha Wai Sze Wong, founder and CEO of WSB International brought together experts from finance, legal and technology sectors, with participants agreeing that trust remains the decisive factor for successful AI adoption in financial services.



The dialogue concluded with a shared view that the future of financial services will depend on building trusted digital infrastructure that supports both innovation and legal integrity. It also reaffirmed strong potential for Switzerland and Vietnam to deepen cooperation by leveraging complementary strengths in finance, governance, technology and innovation.



The event forms part of a series leading up to the Swiss–Viet Economic Forum 2026, scheduled for June 10 at the University of Zurich. The forum is expected to convene senior representatives from government, industry and academia to further advance discussions on finance, technology, sustainable development and cross-border partnerships./.