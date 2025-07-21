Making news
Swift aids for victims of Ha Long Bay tourist boat tragedy
In the wake of the catastrophic boat capsizing in Ha Long Bay, the northern province of Quang Ninh, emergency relief efforts have been mobilised to support the bereaved families and survivors.
The Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee on July 20 decided to allocate 215 million VND (over 8,200 USD) from its disaster relief fund to assist the victims and their families. Of the total, 195 million VND was earmarked for the families of 39 deceased and missing individuals, each 5 million VND, while 20 million VND for the 10 injured, each 2 million VND.
In Hanoi, its Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee swiftly followed suit, approving 88 million VND in aid from the city's relief fund. The capital confirmed that 17 of its citizens perished in the tragedy and one sustained injuries. The committee coordinated with local authorities across multiple communes where victims resided to ensure rapid assistance.
The families of the dead receive 5 million VND each, while the injured is provided with 3 million VND. Officials are developing care plans for children orphaned by the disaster, with ongoing verification efforts to ensure no victims are overlooked in the assistance.
Meanwhile, a delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Bac Ninh province visited the family of three deceased in Tan Yen commune, offering 30 million VND for funeral arrangements. The provincial Department of Home Affairs contributed 10 million VND from the local children’s protection fund while the Red Cross Society added 15 million VND from the humanitarian fund.
In Quang Ninh province, various organisations, businesses, and individuals also joined hands to assist the victims.
Sun Group donated over 2 billion VND in victim support, with 45 million VND per deceased victim and 25 million VND per injured.
A delegation of the provincial Red Cross Society went to Quang Ninh General Hospital and Bai Chay Hospital to support patients. They offered 3 million VND per bereaved family and 2 million VND per injured person.
The Quang Ninh Tourism Association also visited the victims under treatment at local hospitals. It presented 3 million VND for each injured, mobilised 100 million VND in aid for the bereaved families, and allocated 40 million VND to support the boat owner.
Currently, more than 20 local hotels are offering free lodging and meals for the relatives arriving to identify and claim their loved ones.
Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat, carrying 46 tourists and three crew members, was struck by an unexpected thunderstorm while on a sightseeing tour to Sung Sot Cave and Titop Island. The steel-hulled vessel, built in 2015, lost GPS signal contact at 2:05 pm on July 19.
Forty-five out of 49 people aboard had been found as of 1:40 am on July 20 following the tragic capsizing incident, with 10 survivors, 35 confirmed dead, and four still unaccounted for. The capsized boat was towed ashore at 2 am on July 20./.