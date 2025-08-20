Support for elimination of substandard houses to be donated via central fund for the poor

The joy of people having new houses thanks to financial support from the Government and community. (Photo: VNA)

From August 14, 2025, all contributions from organisations and individuals supporting the campaign to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses were transferred to the Central Fund for the Poor, managed by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee.

This is carried out following the directive of Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc on the operations of the fund for eliminating temporary and substandard houses for poor and near-poor households, as announced in Official Document No. 7013/VPCP-KTTH dated July 28, 2025, by the Government Office.

Accordingly, the fund established under the Prime Minister’s Decision No. 656/QD-TTg dated July 16, 2024, will be dissolved and its operations will be terminated.

Organisations and individuals wishing to support the campaign are requested to transfer donations to the Central Fund for the Poor via the following accounts.

The Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (VietinBank) – Hanoi office

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor

Account Number: 111135888888

The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank) – Hanoi head office

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor

Account Number: 9999999999999

The Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) - Ha Thanh Office

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor

Account Number: 1303999789999

The Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV)

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor

Account Number: 8631088888

The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MBBank) - Head Office No.3

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor

Account Number: 2025

The State Treasury’s Transaction Office No. 3, Region I

Account Name: The Central Fund for the Poor – Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee

Account Number: 3761.0.9054386.91046

For more information, organisations and individuals may contact the Deputy Head of the Department of Social Affairs under the VFF Central Committee at phone: 0819.889.888./.