A perspective of Phu Quoc International Airport. Photo: Sun Group

Sun Group and Changi Airports International (CAI) of Singapore on March 21 officially signed a strategic partnership agreement, under which CAI will cooperate to manage Phu Quoc International Airport, delivering operations to international 5-star standards and introducing Vietnam’s first “airport destination” model.



CAI, a member of Changi Airport Group (Singapore), the operator behind the world-renowned Changi Airport, partners with Sun Group throughout the entire lifecycle of Phu Quoc International Airport, from design advisory and embedding the airport’s operational “DNA” through a comprehensive Concept of Operations (CONOPS), to operational readiness and system implementation, and ultimately to full operational management and performance optimization after opening.



CAI will also develop international flight networks, working with airlines to expand connectivity, while building a world-class non-aeronautical ecosystem featuring leading global retail, F&B and duty-free brands.



Pioneering “airport destination” model in Vietnam



With this partnership, Phu Quoc International Airport will become one of the first airports in Vietnam to be operated by an international partner under “Changi standards” – a benchmark associated with the pioneering “airport destination” model. This model redefines airports beyond transport infrastructure, transforming them into destinations in their own right, offering a diverse mix of attractions, entertainment, cultural experiences, retail, dining and iconic architecture, and even large-scale events.



This approach has been successfully realised at Singapore Changi Airport, consistently ranked among the world’s top 3 airports, with more than 670 international awards and approximately 70 million passengers served in 2025 alone. The “Changi standard” has also been exported globally by CAI, with experience spanning over 20 countries and more than 60 airports, including major international hubs such as Tom Jobim (Brazil), Chongqing (China), Fukuoka (Japan) and Clark (Philippines).



Leveraging this global expertise, the partnership is expected to elevate Phu Quoc International Airport to world-class standards, positioning it as Vietnam’s third major international gateway and delivering a distinctive, premium passenger experience from the very first point of arrival on the island.



Establishing an integrated aviation ecosystem



The partnership with CAI represents a critical step in enhancing Phu Quoc’s international-standard gateway infrastructure, in preparation for APEC 2027 and the island’s long-term growth trajectory.



In preparation for a major national-level external event, Sun Group is accelerating the expansion of Phu Quoc International Airport (spanning over 1,050 hectares, ICAO 4E standard). The project includes a second runway, the new international Terminal 2, a VIP terminal, as well as the expansion of aircraft aprons and supporting infrastructure. Upon completion, the airport’s capacity is expected to reach 24 million passengers per year, with the potential to expand to 50 million passengers in the long term, laying a solid foundation for sustained growth of both the tourism industry and the regional economy.



Terminal 2, the centerpiece of this expansion, features a design inspired by the mythical Phoenix and is developed by leading international consultants including CPG Consultants (Singapore) and Artelia Airport (France). The terminal will integrate advanced airport technologies such as Total Airport Management (TAM), biometric-enabled seamless passenger journeys, advanced baggage handling systems (ICS), and other automation solutions, aiming to become one of the world’s leading smart airport terminals.



Once operational, and supported by Sun Group’s broader aviation–tourism ecosystem in Phu Quoc, including Sun PhuQuoc Airways, luxury resorts, entertainment complexes and signature shows, the airport will evolve beyond a transit hub into the starting point of a unique, end-to-end travel experience. This is expected to extend visitor stays, increase tourism spending, and position Phu Quoc as a new aviation and tourism hub in the Asia-Pacific region.



Eugene Gan, Chief Executive Officer of CAI, said: “We are impressed by Sun Group’s vision for developing Phu Quoc as the next upcoming travel destination. Its integrated tourism and entertainment eco-system provides a strong foundation for the long-term development of Phu Quoc International Airport as a key gateway for the island. We look forward to contributing our expertise to enable Sun Group to create a world-class airport experience.”



This partnership also reflects Sun Group’s long-term vision of building an integrated aviation–tourism ecosystem. The model is expected to serve as a foundation for future airport developments, including projects in Phan Thiet and master planning for airports in Con Dao and Rach Gia, with a synchronized approach to infrastructure, operations and passenger experience, contributing to setting new standards for Vietnam’s aviation and tourism industry on the global map./.