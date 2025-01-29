State President Luong Cuong extends Lunar New Year greetings

State President Luong Cuong. Photo: VNA

In the moment of the transition between the old Year of the Dragon and the New Year of the Snake, State President Luong Cuong, on behalf of leaders of the Party and State, extended his New Year greetings to all people across the country, as well as the Vietnamese community abroad.



Following is the full text of his message.



“Dear compatriots, comrades and soldiers at home and our compatriots abroad!



A new spring – Spring of the Year of the Snake – has arrived, bringing joy, hope, and new aspirations. In this sacred moment of transition to the new year, on behalf of the Party and State leaders, I would like to extend my warmest new year wishes to all compatriots, comrades and soldiers across the country, and overseas Vietnamese. I would also like to wish our friends and people of countries around the world a new year of peace, happiness, friendship, and development.



The past year was filled with significant challenges and headwinds, yet it also brought many accomplishments that we can be truly proud of. In the face of difficulties, the spirit of solidarity, compassion, and the unwavering determination of our people have been strongly reaffirmed. The entire Party, people, and armed forces worked hard to achieve and surpass all 15 socio-economic development targets, with our economic growth rate ranking among the global leaders. The material and spiritual lives of our people have continued to be improved, political and social stability has been maintained, national defence and security have been strengthened, and our foreign relations have been expanded, earning respect and evaluation from the international community. Every Vietnamese citizen, whether at home or abroad, from workers, farmers, entrepreneurs and intellectuals to soldiers in remote, border and island areas, should be proud of their contributions to the shared achievements of our Fatherland.



The year 2025 is filled with important events of our country. It is a year of “acceleration and breakthrough,” laying the foundation for Vietnam to enter a new era – that of the nation’s rise with strength, development, and prosperity, where the will of the Party aligns with the heart of the people for the prosperity of our nation. Although challenges remain, Vietnam will continue moving forward, as nothing can halt the desire to rise and bright future of our nation. The entire Party, people, and armed forces will continue staying united, working together, upholding the spirit of self-reliance, confidence, resilience, and national pride, seizing every opportunity, overcoming difficulties and challenges, and breaking through to build Vietnam as a strong nation with prosperity, democracy, equality, and civilisation, where every citizen enjoys a prosperous, free, and happy life, while making more contributions to peace, stability, and development of the region and the world.



In the atmosphere that the earth and sky come together, and people are moved and excited to welcome a new spring, I once again wish all our compatriots, comrades, soldiers across the country, and overseas Vietnamese a new year filled with good health, happiness, and prosperity. The new year will undoubtedly bring new successes.



Warm regards!”