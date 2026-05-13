Standing Deputy PM receives Vientiane capital’s leader

Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc (R) receives Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council, on May 12, 2026. Photo: VNA Standing Deputy Prime Minister Pham Gia Tuc on May 12 received a high-level delegation from Laos’ Vientiane capital led by Athsaphangthong Siphandone, member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Vientiane Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council.



At the meeting, Tuc reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently attach the highest priority to the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos.



He congratulated Athsaphangthong Siphandone on his new appointment and highly valued his working visit to Hanoi, describing it as a meaningful contribution to implementing high-level agreements between the two Parties and States, and further deepening cooperation between the two capital cities.

Commending the growing cooperation between the two capitals, the Deputy PM noted that Hanoi and Vientiane have maintained regular delegation exchanges and implemented numerous practical cooperation projects. He particularly welcomed the signing of a cooperation agreement for the 2026–2030 period, along with seven additional cooperation documents signed between agencies and sectors of the two capitals during the visit, reflecting increasingly comprehensive bilateral collaboration.



Reaffirming that the Vietnam–Laos relationship is an invaluable shared asset of long-term strategic significance for both nations, Tuc said the Vietnamese Government has developed plans to effectively implement high-level agreements reached by the two Parties. He stressed that cooperation between Hanoi and Vientiane should be viewed within the broader framework of the special Vietnam–Laos relationship.



He called on the two capitals to enhance the effectiveness of implementing high-level agreements and the outcomes of the 48th meeting of the Vietnam–Laos Intergovernmental Committee at the local level. He also urged both sides to effectively realise the Hanoi–Vientiane cooperation agreement for 2026–2030 and continue discussing specific cooperation projects aligned with the strengths and potential of each side.



At the same time, he proposed Vientiane continue facilitating major projects being implemented in the city, including the Laos–Vietnam Friendship Park and the Laos–Vietnam Friendship University projects.



For his part, Athsaphangthong Siphandone expressed his pleasure at making his first working visit to Vietnam in his new capacity and thanked the Standing Deputy PM for warmly welcoming the delegation.



He briefed the host on the substantive and productive talks between the Party Committee Secretaries and People’s Council Chairpersons of Hanoi and Vientiane, and expressed his hope that high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, particularly the Standing Deputy PM, will continue supporting and directing bilateral cooperation to achieve the best outcomes.



The Vientiane leader also expressed his desire to further promote socio-economic collaboration projects, encourage more Hanoi-based enterprises to invest in Vientiane, and advance plans to build trade centres and infrastructure projects serving the development needs of the two capitals in the new period./.