Springtime in Hanoi

In addition to Hoan Kiem Lake, in the heart of Hanoi and where the sun shines brightly and the crisp air carries the characteristic chill of the northern region, Hanoians and tourists flocked to enjoy the Lunar New Year festivities and enjoy the Tet atmosphere.



Tuan Anh, from Dak Lak province and a cadet at a military academy, strolled along the banks of Hoan Kiem Lake with his girlfriend, from Dong Thap province, sharing beautiful memories of their time together.



With its graceful and venerable charm, Hoan Kiem Lake stands as a symbol of Vietnam’s capital, steeped in cultural and historical significance spanning millennia. It’s not just a destination for Hanoians; even travellers from afar make it a point to visit, especially during Tet.



Hanoi boasts many ancient and revered temples, drawing local people and tourists to visit during the Lunar New Year as part of traditional cultural festivities. By Hoan Kiem Lake stands Ngoc Son Temple, while nearby is Quan Su Pagoda, which are both popular destinations for New Year prayers and blessings.



With its 36 bustling streets, Hanoi offers a mix of solemnity and modernity, providing numerous beautiful spots for tourists to explore and enjoy its tranquil, springtime ambiance./.

