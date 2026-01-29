Spring Fair 2026 to promote Vietnamese goods, Tet traditions

The Vietnam Exposition Centre (VEC), the venue of the Spring Fair 2026. Photo: VNA Taking place during the peak “golden window” of the year-end market, the First Glorious Spring Fair 2026 is designed to align political, economic and cultural objectives, from supporting businesses and boosting production to developing the domestic market while celebrating the value of Vietnamese goods and the distinctive spirit of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet). Speaking to the press, Vu Ba Phu, Director of the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said the fair is positioned not merely as a Tet shopping event but as a key instrument in the ministry’s broader strategy to stimulate consumption, stabilise the market and sustain last year's economic growth momentum in 2026. Scheduled for February 2–13, the event is framed as a Tet consumer shopping festival and is expected to deliver a strong demand stimulus. It will offer a large-scale, centralised shopping venue featuring high-quality products and regional specialties, enabling consumers to access a wide range of goods at reasonable prices.

Phu noted that the fair goes beyond retail activity to serve as a dynamic platform for promoting the “Made in Vietnam” brand and showcasing the image of a dynamic, well-integrated economy. To generate strong production momentum from the outset of the new year, the ministry has rolled out a comprehensive support plan covering the periods before, during and after the event.

A defining feature of the fair, he said, is the seamless integration of the three pillars of politics, economy and culture. The event reflects the Party and State’s determination to strengthen the domestic market, stimulate consumption and support enterprises, while also embodying a governance approach in which the State plays a facilitating and accompanying role in trade promotion, domestic market development and international integration for export growth.