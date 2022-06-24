Making news
Spokeswoman notes Foreign Ministry’s moves to help recover cashew containers from suspected scam in Italy
Talking to reporters at the ministry’s regular press meeting on June 23, she said the Ministry of Industry and Trade had provided information about this issue on June 20. For the Foreign Ministry’s part, under the Prime Minister’s directions, it coordinated closely with relevant ministries and sectors to examine, clarify causes, and assist the domestic companies concerned to deal with the case.
She noted the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy also worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Economic Development, financial police, and related agencies in Italy to promote the settlement and minimise losses to Vietnamese firms.
All the cashew nut containers involved in the suspected scam in Italy have been returned to their Vietnamese owners, Hang added./.