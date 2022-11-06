Southeast Asian nations promote sub-region tourism

The 6th meeting of tourism ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) in Cambodia on November 3 adopted a three-year action programme on tourism cooperation which further focuses on promoting the realization of 'Four Countries, One Destination”.



Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon told the press on November 4 that the action programme also emphasizes facilitation and simplification of intraregional travel, tourism capacity building, involvement of private sector and local communities, tourism product development, joint promotion and tourism safety.

"We also called for CLMV tourism cooperation to be more active and efficient," he said.



According to a joint statement after the meeting, CLMV countries attracted nearly 4 million international tourists during the first nine months of 2022.



The ministers appreciated the progress of CLMV tourism cooperation, including self-driving tours, more air carriers and direct flights connecting regional destinations, travel facilitation by reducing unnecessary barriers, and e-visa expansion, as well as promotion of heritage routes connection within the region.



Meanwhile, at the fifth tourism ministers’ meeting of Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS), also in Cambodia, participating countries all supported a programme to promote “five countries, one destination”.



The five members of ACMECS – Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam – welcomed around 10 million international tourists in the first nine months of this year.



According to Minister Thong Khon, ACMECS ministers have assigned senior officials to develop joint tourism packages and routes or connect tourism corridors to diversify tourism products.



The ministers also adopted an action plan for tourism cooperation in 2023-2025, which encourages the involvement of the private sector.



The ministers agreed on ACMECS tourism logo to promote “five countries, one destinations” and common events and festivals in order to turn ACMECS into a world class destination.



They shared the view that ACMECS tourism should better adapt to new challenges amidst the slow economic recovery in the world and the rising trends of trade protectionism and anti-globalisation./.