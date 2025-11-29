Making news
Smart city operation centre makes debut in Da Nang city
A smart city operation centre, part of the smart city development project in Quang Nam, was inaugurated in Tam Ky ward of Da Nang city on November 27.
The centre was built with a total investment of 10 million USD, including 9 million USD funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and 1 million USD in counterpart capital allocated for the 2021–2025 period.
The centre, powered by traffic cameras, flood warning systems, and other technological infrastructure facilities, aims to develop a data platform for developing and managing smart city planning. It is expected to contribute to improving the capacity to handle administrative procedures and e-administration to serve people and businesses; building a space to support businesses, startups and information, local tourism management; environmental and traffic management.
The project consists of seven components, including building a database, developing a smart city data platform, piloting smart city services, and establishing and operating smart city operation centre.
Do Van Minh, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tam Ky ward, highlighted international cooperation efforts in implementing the project, saying that since 2021, the project has been implemented in the former city of Tam Ky under the close direction of the People’s Committee of former Quang Nam province, and coordination with local departments, consulting units, and Vietnamese and Korean experts.
Tam Ky ward is the first locality in Da Nang city to receive and operate a large-scale and strategic project focused on digital transformation and urban management.
The local authorities have committed to operating the centre efficiently, continuously updating data, and proposing the expansion of smart services in the future, he stated, adding that the locality will ensure that the smart city initiative truly benefits residents and businesses, while contributing to developing Da Nang into a modern and civilised city./.