SEA Games 31: Hanoi's district launches green tourism programme
Aiming to introduce cultural, historical and architectural values around the district, the tours have three different routes.
The first spans 7km and crosses 28 streets of commerce, craft and food, with popular stops including Dong Xuan market, Bach Ma temple and Ba Kieu temple.
The second route showcases both the Old Quarter and French features, passing through the streets of Hang Dao, Hang Ngang, Hang Duong, Ngo Gach, Lo Ren, Ly Thuong Kiet, Le Thanh Tong and Trang Tien, among others.
The third route covers streets boasting many French architectural features such as Dinh Tien Hoang, Le Thai To, Trang Tien, Tong Dan, Ly Thai To and Le Thanh Tong.
The tours cost 35,000 VND (1.52 USD) per person per route, with a 20 percent SEA Games discount applied throughout May.
Vice Chairman of the Hoan Kiem People’s Committee Nguyen Anh Quan said the district has prepared a series of events, including the tours, to welcome the biennial tournament./.