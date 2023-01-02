Sa Pa draws nearly 42,000 visitors during New Year holiday

Sa Pa, a famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam, welcomed nearly 42,000 visitors in the three-day New Year holiday, according to Hoang Thi Vuong, head of the Culture-Information Office of the town in Lao Cai province.



Vuong said that the figure is 2.7 times higher than that recorded in the same time last year, while revenue is also higher at about 126 billion VND (5.33 million USD).



The official said that local accommodation facilities meet the demands of tourists, while drastic measures have been applied to ensure traffic safety and food safety during the holiday, which spans from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023.



Despite the freezing cold weather on top of Fansipan Mount, the highest mountain in Indochina has still been a favourite check-in destination for a large number of visitors.



Located 350km northwest of Hanoi, Sa Pa is 1,600m above sea level, with an average temperature of 15-18 degree Celsius. The town is among the few locations in Vietnam where snow and ice sometimes appear in winter. The T