RoK strengthens higher education cooperation with Vietnam

Korea National University of Transportation (KNUT) has completed a pilot teaching programme and introduced specialised railway engineering subjects for students at the University of Transport Technology (UTT) in Vietnam.

The initiative forms part of the “Glocal University 30” project to enhance education cooperation and lay a foundation for exporting higher education models.

The transfer of RoK railway curricula comes at an important time when Vietnam accelerates preparations for the North–South high-speed railway project - the largest infrastructure undertaking in the country’s history. Spanning 1,540 km from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, the project will create an urgent demand for highly qualified technical personnel.

To ensure quality and international credibility, KNUT has established an independent Railway Certification Committee comprising leading experts. The training programme is based on standardised core competency materials and evaluation indicators.

Both sides are implementing a strategic roadmap covering curriculum development, certification-based quality management, support for launching railway-related majors overseas, and the comprehensive integration of the programme into Vietnam’s education system.

During the pilot phase, introductory-level courses such as Applied Telecommunications Engineering in Railways and Information Technology, Logistics and Supply Chain Management were delivered.

To facilitate learning, KNUT provided real-time interpretation and Vietnamese subtitles in lectures. Korean specialists also offered in-depth consultancy to Vietnamese lecturers and administrators on railway education.

Beyond short-term courses, the two universities are actively promoting a dual-degree “2+2” programme. Following student recruitment in March, KNUT plans to organise separate training courses in the second half of 2026 for Vietnamese students wishing to transfer to study at its main campus in the RoK. The university is also participating as a cooperative organisation at railway training centres supported by the Vietnamese Government, strengthening its role in on-site technical education.

KNUT President Yoon Seung Jo said the curriculum export marks an initial step in showcasing the university’s internationally competitive railway education system.

He expressed hope that KNUT would become a strategic partner contributing to the success of Vietnam’s North–South high-speed railway project, thereby enhancing the RoK railway sector and promoting advanced higher education models globally.

In addition, to attract more Vietnamese students, KNUT is expanding cooperation with the Sejong Institute at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, and the Korean Education Centre in Hanoi to run specialised Korean-language training programmes for prospective overseas students./.