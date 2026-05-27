Remains of nine Vietnamese fallen soldiers to be repatriated from Laos

A delegation of the Party Committee and government of Oudomxay province offers incense to pay tribute to the heroic martyrs at the memorial service. Photo: VNA

It drew representatives from Party committees and administrations of six northern Lao provinces, namely Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Luang Namtha, Xayabouly, Phongsaly and Bokeo, along with representatives of the Lao Government’s Special Task Committee, local departments and agencies, armed forces personnel, local residents, and students in Oudomxay province.

Representing Vietnam were Vietnamese Consul General in Luang Prabang Vu Ngoc Ly; Maj. Gen. Nguyen Hong Thai, Deputy Political Commissar and head of the Steering Committee 515 of Military Region 2; officers and soldiers from the Military Region 2 martyr remains search and repatriation team; and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Oudomxay province.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Oudomxay provincial administration and head of the province’s Special Task Committee Souvat Mahavongsanan affirmed that the Lao Party, State, army and people always remember the immense contributions of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who devoted and sacrificed themselves while standing side by side with the Lao army and people in the struggle for national liberation.

He stressed that the sacrifice of the fallen soldiers stands as vivid evidence of the great friendship, special solidarity and faithful combat alliance between the two nations.

On behalf of the Steering Committee 515 of Military Region 2 and the martyrs’ families, Maj. Gen. Thai expressed sincere thanks for the support provided by the Lao Government’s Special Task Committee as well as Party organisations, authorities and people of the six northern Lao provinces in the search, recovery and repatriation of the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and military experts.

He said that about 2,300 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts died in the six northern Lao provinces during wartime. To date, 1,870 sets of remains have been found and repatriated, while nearly 500 remain unaccounted for.

During the 2025–2026 dry season alone, the Military Region 2 search team recovered 19 sets of remains. Ten were repatriated in the first phase, while the remaining nine were handed over during this second phase.

Thai noted that the event held special significance as it coincided with Vietnam’s ongoing “500-Day-and-Night Campaign” to accelerate the search, collection and identification of martyrs’ remains ahead of the 80th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947-2027).



At the ceremony, under the witness of delegates, Maj. Gen. Tui Phommixay, Political Commissar of the Oudomxay provincial Military Command, and Col. Du Cong Thinh, head of the Military Region 2 search team, signed the handover record for the repatriation of the nine sets of remains to Vietnam./.