Reference exchange rate drops at week’s beginning

The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 25,038 VND/USD on March 2, down 6 VND from the working day of the previous week.



With the current trading band of +/- 5%, the ceiling rate applicable for commercial banks during the day is 26,290 VND/USD, and the floor rate 23,786 VND/USD.



At 8:09, the buying and selling rates at major commercial banks saw decreases.



Both Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 25,870 VND/USD and the selling rate at 26,250 VND/USD, both down 20 VND from the February 27 morning session./.