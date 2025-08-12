Rare wildlife caught on camera in Phong Nha – Ke Bang

The Truong Son muntjac, photographed in Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park. (Photo: Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park)

Camera traps in the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Tri province have recorded a large number of endangered species listed in Vietnam's Red Data Book, the park’s management board announced on August 11.

Analysing 186,183 images from 120 trap stations, researchers identified 64 species, including 34 birds, six primates, five ungulates, six civets, two weasels, two badgers, and others such as Annamite striped rabbits, wildcats, squirrels, pangolins, Laotian rock rats, porcupines, and bamboo rats. Notably, 38 of these species are classified as endangered, precious, and rare, requiring urgent protection in the Red Data Book.

While exact population sizes remain undetermined, researchers have mapped species distributions, expanded trap coverage, and applied AI to analyse habitats, locations, and behaviours. Another data collection round is planned before the end of 2025, aiming to record additional rare species and assess their status.

These findings highlight Phong Nha – Ke Bang’s exceptional biodiversity and the effectiveness of ongoing conservation and ecological monitoring, helping raise public awareness about the importance of nature protection.

A UNESCO world natural heritage site, Phong Nha – Ke Bang spans 123,326 hectares across three zones: a strictly protected area (100,296 hectares), an ecological restoration zone (19,619 hectares), and an administrative – service zone (3,411 hectares). The park is home to 2,954 plant species, including 112 listed in Vietnam’s Red Data Book and 121 in the IUCN Red List, as well as 1,399 animal species, with 84 in Vietnam’s Red Data Book and 110 in the global list./.