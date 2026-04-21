Rare 350-metre waterfall discovered inside new cave in Phong Nha–Ke Bang

Ac mong (nightmare) sinkhole of Hung Thong cave system in Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park. Photo: VNA

A survey team has discovered a new cave featuring an exceptionally rare waterfall approximately 350 metres high within the Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Tri, according to the park’s management board on April 20.



Preliminary findings indicate that the cave descends vertically to a depth of around 350 metres. A stream flowing from the top to the bottom of the cavern forms a striking internal waterfall, an unusual natural phenomenon rarely observed in cave systems.



Experts noted that the survey remains incomplete, with several areas yet to be explored, meaning a comprehensive assessment has not yet been made.



Authorities said further detailed research and exploration will be conducted in the coming period, with more specific information about the cave and its unique waterfall to be officially released at a later stage.



Phong Nha–Ke Bang, often referred to as the “kingdom of caves”, is home to more than 425 discovered ones, around 50 of which have been opened to tourists. Among them is Son Doong Cave, located in the park’s core zone, known as the largest cave in the world and featuring an underground river system.



While several in the area contain flowing water, the formation of a waterfall hundreds of metres high inside a cave is considered extremely rare./.