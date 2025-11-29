Quang Tri fosters tourism linkages along East–West Economic Corridor

Chairman of the Quang Tri Tourism Association Nguyen Anh Tuan addresses the discussion on November 27. (Photo: VNA)

The Quang Tri Tourism Association on November 27 held a panel discussion on connecting tourism product development along the East–West Economic Corridor, with the participation of Thai and Lao famtrip delegations as part of the Caravan Famtrip Programme themed “Experiencing Quang Tri Heritage”.



Representatives of management agencies, tourism businesses and the famtrip delegation exchanged information and discussed practical measures to enhance cross-border tourism linkages, especially on the East–West route.



Chairman of the Quang Tri Tourism Association Nguyen Anh Tuan said Quang Tri now possesses a diverse tourism resource base that blends coastline, history and nature. Cua Viet beach offers vibrant marine tourism potential, while Cua Tung – known as the “queen of beaches” – features gentle scenery and fine sands.



Historical and cultural sites include Vinh Moc Tunnels, Hien Luong Bridge – Ben Hai River and Quang Tri Ancient Citadel. Nature-based tourism is highlighted by Phong Nha–Ke Bang National Park, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site renowned for its unique cave systems, including Phong Nha and Paradise caves.



Quang Tri enjoys the advantage of two strategic border gates along the corridor: Lao Bao, which connects directly with Laos and Thailand, and Cha Lo, which supports cross-border trade and tourism.



A representative of the Thai famtrip delegation speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Van Hoan, Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, shared that these advantages are boosting the growth of overland travel, caravans, and self-drive tours between Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand. Through surveys and discussions, the province plans to strengthen business ties, create multi-country tour routes that blend beach, cave, cultural, and historical experiences, and draw more road travellers, especially caravan groups. Efforts will continue to upgrade services, accommodation, and transport quality while fostering investment partnerships.



At the event, the Thai and Lao famtrip delegations shared insights and proposed further cooperation to strengthen tourism linkages with Quang Tri, particularly along the East–West Economic Corridor./.