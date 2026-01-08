Quang Ninh steps up digitalisation, enforcement to lift EC’s IUU fishing warning

Fishing vessels that fail to meet requirements are barred from going to sea. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh province is stepping up digitalisation and tightening enforcement measures across its fisheries sector as part of determined efforts to lift the European Commission’s (EC) “yellow card” warning on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

By early 2026, Quang Ninh had established a transparent fisheries data ecosystem. All 4,116 fishing vessels of six metres or longer operating in the province have been registered and fully updated on the national system VNfishbase. Notably, information of all local vessel owners has been verified and synchronised with the national VNeID system, enabling faster and more accurate traceability and identification of fishermen.

Reaffirming the province’s determination, Nguyen Van Cong, Vice Chairman of the Quang Ninh provincial People’s Committee, said combating IUU fishing is regarded as a top priority. The province will continue to take resolute action and address shortcomings to ensure all set targets are met.

To realise this commitment, electronic catch documentation and traceability (eCDT) has been deployed for more than 2,051 vessels, recording nearly 6,000 port arrivals and departures. In the first week of 2026 alone, authorities monitored over 446 tonnes of seafood through the system, ensuring that every kilogram of catch has a clear and verifiable history.

A fishing vessel fails to meet requirements. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside digital management, inspection and enforcement have been carried out with a “no exceptions” approach. Since early 2025, functional forces have imposed administrative fines totalling more than 8.2 billion VND (312,000 USD) for fisheries-related violations.

Cong said the province will continue large-scale inspections and strictly handle vessels with expired registration or those losing vessel monitoring system (VMS) connectivity for more than six hours. The province’s Department of Agriculture and Environment has been tasked as the focal agency to ensure such vessels are absolutely barred from fishing at sea.

This crackdown is being closely supported by the police and border guard forces. In the early days of 2026, the provincial Border Guard Command deployed more than 112 patrols, while provincial police directly disseminated legal information and mobilised nearly 800 vessel owners and crew members to comply with regulations.

Quang Ninh is also addressing longer-term challenges by restructuring livelihoods for fishersmen. The province has earmarked 45,000 hectares of water surface for aquaculture development, facilitating occupational transition for 766 fishing vessels and about 2,240 workers.

At the same time, provincial leaders acknowledged constraints in fishing port infrastructure and limited management personnel across a wide coastal area. To address these gaps, three modern fishing ports in Ha Tu, Duong Hoa and the Van Don Special Zone have been included in the 2026–2030 public investment programme. The province is also considering policies to support VMS equipment upgrades and the decommissioning of vessels which are no longer in operation.

By combining strict enforcement with supportive and humane policies for fishers, Quang Ninh is positioning itself as a frontrunner in national efforts to have the EC’s IUU “yellow card” lifted, paving the way for a more sustainable and internationally integrated fisheries sector./.