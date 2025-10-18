Quang Ninh accelerates tourism stimulus campaign

Quang Ninh attracts international cruise ships to visit Ha Long Bay. (Photo: VNA)

The northeastern province of Quang Ninh is stepping up efforts to boost tourism in the fourth quarter of 2025, aiming to exceed its annual targets for both visitor arrivals and tourism revenue.

At a recent meeting to discuss the provincial tourism stimulus programme, Vice Chairwoman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thi Hanh urged the tourism sector and related departments to take strong, creative, and coordinated actions to attract more tourists in the year-end season.

According to the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Quang Ninh welcomed 17.11 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025, up 9% year-on-year, with total tourism revenue reaching 44.25 trillion VND (1.68 billion USD), a 20% increase.

To meet the full-year goal of 21.2 million visitors and 57 trillion VND in total revenue, the province plans to attract 4.09 million visitors in the last quarter, including 1.25 million international tourists and 2.84 million domestic visitors, with expected revenue of 12.76 trillion VND, up 28% year-on-year.

Hanh requested the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism coordinate with other departments to design specific promotion plans and organise a series of festivals, fairs, culinary events, art performances, and marine tourism activities to mark the province’s founding anniversary on October 30, Christmas, and the New Year holidays.

She also encouraged partnerships with travel agencies, hotels, and restaurants to launch discounts and maintain service quality to attract visitors during the low season.

The province will also strengthen communications and digital marketing, cooperating with domestic and international media outlets, influencers (KOLs), and social media platforms to promote Quang Ninh’s tourism image.

In the last quarter of 2025, Quang Ninh plans to host about 30 major events and festivals on a national scale, featuring many popular artists. The province will also open the Dong Trung – Hoanh Mo border tourism route, expand charter flights from China and the Republic of Korea to Van Don International Airport, and develop new tourism-service-accommodation combo packages.

Tourism businesses have proposed creating more signature products such as concerts, Ha Long yacht and balloon festivals to make the destination even more attractive to visitors./.