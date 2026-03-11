Qatar Airways cancels 13 more flights amid Middle East conflicts

A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Qatar Airways has cancelled 13 flights from March 12 - 13 due to ongoing conflict in the Middle East, including nine passenger services and four cargo flights, affecting nearly 2,000 travellers, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Emirates (EK) has also continued to suspend the return flight pair EK364/EK365 on the Dubai – Ho Chi Minh City route during the same period, impacting nearly 1,300 passengers.

However, the airline is maintaining operations on several other routes, including EK392/EK393 between Dubai and Ho Chi Minh City, EK394/EK395 on the Dubai – Hanoi route, and EK370 services operating on the Dubai – Bangkok – Da Nang route as previously scheduled.

Meanwhile, Etihad Airways (EY) resumed passenger services on flights EY430/EY433 between Abu Dhabi and Hanoi from March 11 - 13, transporting nearly 1,000 passengers. The carrier’s cargo flights have continued to operate as planned.

Regarding airspace conditions in the Middle East, as of March 11, the Doha Flight Information Region (FIR) in Qatar remains subject to restricted operations. Transit flights through the FIR continue to face limitations, while a limited number of services at Doha airport are permitted under temporary air corridors subject to prior approval from Qatar’s aviation authorities.

The Emirates FIR in the United Arab Emirates is also partially closed, with flights allowed only on designated routes and subject to strict air traffic flow management and operational control measures. Overflights are permitted only via specified corridors in accordance with current Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs).

Statistics show that airspace across the Middle East has yet to return to normal operations, with multiple FIRs still imposing restrictions or partial closures. As a result, international flight operations through the region continue to face disruptions and route adjustments.

The CAAV noted that aviation fuel supply remains under pressure, although Brent crude prices have fallen to around 88 USD per barrel and Jet A1 prices closed at 142.99 USD per barrel on March 10, with the March average at 167.294 USD per barrel, used as a reference in domestic pricing formulas.

In this context, domestic aviation fuel suppliers are working with partners and customers to develop appropriate response measures to ensure stable fuel supplies for flight operations./.