Public security ministry strengthens law enforcement cooperation with South Africa

The delegation from Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security, led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Long, in a group photo with leaders of the South African Ministry of Police. Photo: VNA

During the talks with Deputy Minister of the South African Ministry of Police Cassel Mathale, the two sides discussed a range of practical measures to implement commitments made by senior leaders of both countries. Against the backdrop of increasingly complex challenges posed by transnational organised crime, cybercrime, human trafficking, terrorism and other non-traditional security threats, they agreed that closer cooperation between law enforcement agencies is essential to safeguarding national security and public order.



Both sides spoke highly of the progress achieved in information-sharing and operational coordination, particularly through the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) channels and diplomatic missions. The South African side expressed interest in learning from Vietnam’s experience in applying technology and digital transformation to policing, viewing it as a key tool for modernising law enforcement capabilities.



A notable outcome of the discussions was the agreement to accelerate negotiations on several important legal instruments, including an extradition treaty, an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, and another on crime prevention and control. These documents are expected to provide a solid legal framework for direct cooperation in handling cases involving citizens, wanted persons and cross-border criminal networks.



The ministries also agreed to increase exchanges of delegations at various levels and organise both in-person and virtual thematic meetings to share expertise in combating cybercrime, managing immigration, counter-terrorism, preventing human trafficking and tackling illegal wildlife trafficking.



In addition, both sides committed to coordinating efforts to ensure security for high-level visits and to protect the legitimate rights and interests of each other’s citizens living, studying and working in their respective countries.



In the time to come, the South African will provide security-related information and support for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) events in 2027, which Vietnam will host. The two agencies also expressed interest in expanding cooperation in the security industry and the transfer of dual-use technologies to support the modernisation of law enforcement forces.



As part of the visit, the Vietnamese delegation met with leaders of the police of Orlando district in Johannesburg and the police department of Cape Town. These urban centres face complex security challenges due to high population density and significant tourist flows, requiring innovative approaches to public safety, tourism security and maritime security management.



Commending the technological applications and innovative policing models employed by South African authorities, Long discussed the possibility of establishing twinning and direct cooperation mechanisms between the police forces of Johannesburg and Cape Town and law enforcement agencies in major Vietnamese cities and tourism hubs, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hai Phong, and Quang Ninh province. Such partnerships are expected to deliver practical benefits by leveraging shared experiences in urban governance and the protection of foreign communities./.