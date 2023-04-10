Making news
Programme spotlights French cultural imprints in Da Nang
The "Imprints of French culture in Da Nang" programme is part of the activities to mark the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-France diplomatic relations and 10-year strategic partnership between the two countries.
It aims to contribute to further fostering the ties between the two nations, said Ngo Thi Bich Van, Vice Director of the Da Nang Museum, the organiser of the event.
Samuel Delameziere, Interim Director of the French Institute in Danang, lauded the idea of organising the programme to strengthen friendship between the two peoples.
He noted that Da Nang is one of the modern cities that still keep many imprints of the French architecture.
The programme comprises many activities, including French cuisine and book introduction events, an exhibition featuring the French architecture in Da Nang, and a number of French folk games.
A talkshow on French architectural imprints in Da Nang was also held to discuss the formation of Da Nang urban areas during the French colonial period, and seek measures to preserve and promote the values of French architectural works in the city./.