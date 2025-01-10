Prime Ministers mark start of work on Laos - Vietnam Friendship Park

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (second, left, front) and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone (second, right) break the ground for the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Park in Vientiane on January 10. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Laos - Vietnam Friendship Park, a symbol of the solidarity between the two nations, in Vientiane on January 10.

The park, covering over 30,000 square metres, is located in Xaythany district, an area planned to be a new urban centre following the expansion of the capital. At the heart of the park is a large square and an artificial lake surrounded by green spaces.

Notably, at the central square, a group of bas-reliefs depicts the historical and cultural elements of Laos, with the flags of Laos and Vietnam fluttering above. In the foreground, statues of three Vietnamese and Lao leaders – President Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam and Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong of Laos – are prominently displayed.

The Laos - Vietnam Friendship Park is a gift from the Vietnamese Party, State, and people to the Lao Party, State, and people, presented in the turnkey format. Upon completion, it will blend modern design with historical and cultural significance, offering a beautiful and aesthetic landscape. It will serve as a recreation space for the public, a venue for events, and a place for educating future generations on the revolutionary traditions as well as the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and head of its Office Thongsalith Mangnomek described the park as a symbol of the two countries' relations, reflecting a long-standing tradition of bilateral ties nurtured over many generations.

He emphasised that Laos and Vietnam are neighbours sharing the Truong Son Range and the Mekong River. Throughout history, they have maintained strong friendship and mutual support. Leaders such as Presidents Kaysone Phomvihane, Souphanouvong, and Ho Chi Minh played an instrumental role in the countries' struggles for independence and reinforcement of the friendship.

These efforts remain deeply ingrained in the histories of both nations. The joint decision of the two Parties and Governments to build this park is of significant importance, with the central highlight being the statues of Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong positioned solemnly at the heart of the park, the official stated.

He said that upon completion, the park will become the greenest and most beautiful park in Vientiane, providing a recreational space for the people of the capital and a venue for commemorating the glorious history and time-honoured friendship of Laos and Vietnam.

The Project Management Board is committed to making the park a model project and ensuring it is completed on schedule with the highest quality. On this occasion, the Lao Party and Government expressed their gratitude to the Vietnamese Party and Government for their support in the development of this important project./.