Prime Minister leaves Hanoi for Cambodia visit, ASEAN Summits

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation left Hanoi on November 8 morning for Cambodia to start an official visit to the neighbouring country and to attend the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits.



The PM’s visit, from November 8-10, and his participation at the ASEAN events, from November 10-13, are made at the invitation of Cambodian Prime Minister and ASEAN 2022 Chair Samdech Techo Hun Sen.



This is the first official visit to Cambodia by PM Chinh, and also the first time an ASEAN Summit to have been held in-person after the COVID-19 pandemic.



The leader’s official visit, which takes place in the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year, is expected to contribute to enhancing the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation between the two countries.



It also demonstrates Vietnam’s support for activities in the year when Cambodia assumes the ASEAN Chairmanship.



The PM’s participation at the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related Summits will also show that Vietnam is proactively, actively and responsibly contributing to maintaining and consolidating the 10-member grouping’s centrality, promoting the bloc’s responsibility and raising its voice to peace, stability and development.



ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam./