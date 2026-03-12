Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 12 chaired a working session with the Ministry of National Defence on the development of the defence industry during which he highlighted the importance of strengthening internal capacity, self-reliance, self-strengthening and strategic autonomy in this work.



PM Chinh commended the army for their outstanding achievements in developing the national defence industry over the past time, which, he said, have contributed to strengthening the country’s self-reliance and accelerating the building of a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern Vietnam People’s Army.





Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with leaders of the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group.Photo: VNA

Analysing the evolving situation and future tasks, the Prime Minister urged the military to continue effectively implementing the mission of building and modernising the army, including the development of the defence industry in line with the Resolution of the 14th National Party Congress, resolutions of the Party as well as directions of the Central Military Commission and Party General Secretary To Lam.



The PM called on relevant agencies to enhance forecasting and strategic advisory work for the Party and State on military, defence and defence industry matters in order to flexibly and effectively respond to any emerging situations.



He also urged stronger efforts in science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation to achieve breakthroughs and master key technologies in designing, manufacturing, producing, repairing, upgrading and modernising weapons.



In addition, the Government leader called for effective implementation of major defence industry programmes and projects, particularly those involving high-tech products; improving human resources quality through training and capacity building; and strengthening the integration of defence development with socio-economic growth, including the promotion of dual-use products that serve both defence needs and civilian life.



Under the close and coordinated leadership of the Party, State, Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence, Vietnam’s defence industry has made remarkable progress in the 2021–2025 term, contributing significantly to the country’s overall development. The sector has recorded important achievements in innovation and technology advancement, marking breakthroughs in research, design and production capabilities, as well as in the modernisation of a wide range of weapons and equipment bearing Vietnamese brands./.